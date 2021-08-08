Popular saxophonist Dennis Thomas passed away peacefully at his home in New Jersey on Saturday

The Kool and the Gang band had a successful career spanning 50 years and won two Grammy Awards

Some of the groups most famous songs included Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie and Summer Madness

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Renowned Kool & the Gang band have lost another great piece of the team after the demise of co-founder Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas at 70 years old.

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas and his band won two Grammys. Photo: Outsider.

Source: UGC

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to a statement shared on the group's Facebook page, the singer died on Saturday, August 7, peacefully in his sleep in New Jersey, US.

The original member of the band was described as the "quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor".

The band grew from jazz roots in the 1960s and became a major hit in the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop, according to NBC News.

The group had a successful musical career spanning 50 plus years at the top and earned two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards.

Kool and the Gang also had more than 30 top 10 hits and 31 gold and platinum albums.

Their biggest songs included Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie and Summer Madness. They were the most sampled band of all time.

In 2014, the band was awarded a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award, and in October 2015, they were awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dennis will be remembered as the group's wardrobe stylist who made sure everyone looked fresh.

His last appearance with the band came as they kicked off the 2021 season of Hollywood Bowl in LA for the fourth of July.

His death also comes nearly a year after co-founder Ronald Khalis Bell died in September 2020 at age 68.

He is survived by his wife, Phynjuar Saunders Thomas, a daughter, sons and grandchildren.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nollywood's Rachel Oniga dead at 64

Legit.ng previously reported that that the news of Nollywood veteran, Rachel Oniga's death surfaced on the Nigerian internet space.

According to reports, the talented screen goddess passed away at the age of 64 on July 30, 2021 after a battle with a heart-related illness.

Born on May 23, 1957, Oniga who has a daughter, began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

Source: Legit