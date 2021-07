News of Nollywood veteran, Rachel Oniga's death has since surfaced on the Nigerian internet space

Although details about her death are yet to surface, the talented screen goddess passed away at the age of 64 on July 30, 2021

Born on May 23, 1957, Oniga who has a daughter, began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce

Yet another tragedy has hit the Nollywood industry as one of their very best, Rachel Oniga, reportedly passed away on July 30, 2021.

The actress passed away at age 64. Photo credit: Rachel Oniga

Goldmynetv shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the veteran actress had only a few days ago, still shot some scenes in a movie in Mowe Ogun state, before her demise on Friday night.

Rachel Oniga's bio

Oniga was born on 23 May 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State and began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome.

She was a grandmother who was divorced from her husband 19 years ago.

Sound Sultan's death

This comes a few weeks after the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the death of singer and songwriter Sound Sultan.

The family sent out an official statement which was shared on Instagram by Efe Omoregbe who is 2baba's manager.

In the announcement, Dr. Kayode Fasasi signed on behalf of the late singer's family.

The news of Sound Sultan's death is by now all over the internet with people making hot takes following his passing.

Sultan's posts on Instagram before his death are now weightier than when he was alive. Below are his posts that have got people talking:

He promoted Patoranking's new song Celebrate Me

Ever believed actions that the deceased do days before their deaths may suggest that they perhaps knew the end was near? Check out more.

