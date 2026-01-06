A former member of Jehovah's Witness has opened up about how terrible and unsettled she was while she was part of the group

The ex-member, a White lady, said she had a feeling that what Jehovah's Witness preached was not 'the truth' but she had no way to escape at the time

Since leaving the group she described as a cult, the young lady pointed out certain positives she now experiences in her life

A White lady who ended her membership of Jehovah's Witness has revisited her time as a member of the group, shedding light on TikTok on how she felt about the group.

She shared throwback pictures of herself with some Jehovah's Witness members and covered the faces of people in the photos with emojis.

Ex-Jehovah's Witness member shares her observations

The former member, @thesoundofchar, noted that she never felt she belonged there even when she smiled, adding that she had a feeling that what the group preached was not 'the truth, but had no idea how to leave them.

She said her matter was made worse with the fact that her father was an elder and allegedly abusive. She further said she couldn't be herself or follow any of her dreams while she was a member of the group.

According to her, Jehovah's Witness dimmed her light and made her wish for death. In her words:

"...Even if I was smiling, I never felt like I belonged.

"I had a feeling it wasn't ''the truth'' but I had no idea how I could escape.

"It didn't help that I had an abusive elder father.

"My whole life I just wanted to feel normal.

"I wasn't able to be me or follow any of the dreams I had.

"It dimmed my light and made me want everyday to be my last..."

Since leaving the group, she claims that her light now shines and she found true happiness.

"But I escaped and you can too.

"My light shines now and I have found true happiness."

She claimed that Jehovah's Witness is a cult.

"There’s so much more to life than the JW cult

"It took a little while and it was a really hard journey. but now i’m living the life i’ve always wanted."

Ex-Jehovah's Witness member's post triggers comments

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Jehovah's Witness member's post below:

misslisa_mari said:

"Leaving the organization has been the best decision ever however the memories of my childhood haunts me to this day!"

Yesha said:

"I dreamed of getting out but I just can't imagine cutting off with my family and relatives. I have nowhere to go."

High Hippie said:

"I know that feeling of not chasing your dreams. I had a full ride to a university. I was browbeaten and harassed until I turned it down. But hey I'm glad for the younger kids who can go nowadays."

🧿www.jonegroo915010.com🧿 said:

"It looks like Me and My sister bec were jw into too and your Father looks like Our Father, I hope and I wish Me and My Sister can escaped too someday."

its_sedric said:

"Hey, I'm a jw and I get you but remember that you don't have to be a jw, and you can say all that your happy and all that, and jehova Will still forgive you."

sere said:

"Proud of you 🩷🩷 i also escaped last year and it was the best decision i’ve ever made."

70sfunkera said:

"So happy your free baby. I left 25 yrs ago and I'm happy I did."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had returned to Jehovah's Witness six years after he left the group.

Ex-Jehovah's Witness member who lost several relatives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Jehovah's Witness member who had lost several family members had opened up about the group.

The lady, who posted via her handle @mrszanga, explained that she had been raised in the Jehovah’s Witness faith, although she no longer followed it. She stated that her parents and siblings still adhered to the doctrine, and this affected the way medical decisions were made within her family.

According to her, these decisions to not accept blood transfusion led to a series of heartbreaking losses over the years. She recounted how her brother, who had sickle cell disorder, had fallen critically ill at a young age.

