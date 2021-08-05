Veteran actress Rachel Oniga will be finally laid to rest in a funeral ceremony slated for the 26th and 27th days of August 2021

A colleague and close friend, Ejike Asiegbu, made the disclosure after paying a condolence visit to her family house

According to information from her family, the late veteran actress left instructions to be buried in Lagos state

Family, friends and colleagues are still mourning the demise of veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga, who passed away on July 30, after battling a heart-related illness.

In a fresh update, The Nation reports that the funeral ceremony for the respected thespian has been slated for the 26th, 27th days of August 2021, respectively.

The same media reports that a colleague and friend, Ejike Asiegbu, shared information about the funeral arrangements after paying a condolence visit to her family on Wednesday, August 4.

Legit.ng understands that the late Oniga who was a chief from Delta state left instructions for family members to bury her in Lagos state.

Remembering his late friend, Asiegbu was quoted to have said:

"My relationship with Rachael Oniga dates back to the year 2000. We worked together and became close family friends."

The actor also disclosed that he is a godfather to Oniga’s 26-year-old lastborn daughter.

Desmond Elliot, other lawmakers pay condolence visit

Governor Sanwo-Olu sent a delegation from the ministry of tourism and culture led by Desmond Elliot to pay a condolence visit to the family of Rachel Oniga.

Watch a video sighted on social media below:

