Lagos state - The newspapers review for the week of July 30 - August 5 was led by the death of Dominic Oneya, a former military governor in Kano among other reports.

Below is a list of some of the top stories that got the attention of readers

1. BREAKING: Tears as Former Nigerian Governor is Reported Dead

A former military governor of Kano state (1996 - 1998) Dominic Oneya, was on Thursday, August 5, reported dead at the age of 73 years.

This was announced on Thursday by Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, the media aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, The Cable reported.

The retired Nigerian Army general was said to have died in his home in Effurun GRA in the Uvwie local government area of Delta state.

2. Tragedy As Former Nigerian Senator Dies After Brief Illness

Nuhu Aliyu, a former senator who represented Niger North Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly has died.

The Nation reported that Aliyu who was also a retired deputy inspector general of police died on Wednesday, August 4, after a brief illness. He was aged 79 years.

The death of the former legislator has been confirmed by the Niger state government.

3. Kano Court Sentences Nigerian Man to 104 Years Imprisonment, Gives Reason for Harsh Judgement

A Kano State High Court has sentenced Paul Owne to 104 years imprisonment for the kidnapping and sale of some children in Kano.

Daily Trust reported that the court delivered the judgment on Friday, July 30, after the accused pleaded guilty to the 38-count charge levelled against him by the Kano state government.

The trial judge, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, found the accused guilty of conspiring with six others to kidnap many children who are under 10 years from Kano and sold them in Onitsha, Anambra state in 2019.

4. This Is War Against Ndigbo, Buhari’s Appointee Raises Alarm Over IPOB’s Latest Threat

The director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has described the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to impose a weekly lockdown on the southeast zone as waging atrocious war against Ndigbo.

Okechukwu in a statement on Sunday, August 1, warned that IPOB's planned lockdown every Monday of the week will have a negative effect on the southeast zone, The Cable reported.

He argued that such a decision which will not deliver meaningful results for the region.

5. Breaking: Assassins Kill RCCG Pastor in Lagos during Church Service

The police command in Lagos has confirmed the death of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Bolanle Ibrahim, who was assassinated in the state recently by a gang of gunmen at the King of King Parish.

The confirmation was made by police spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, Daily Trust reports.

An aunt of the late pastor, Justina Alebiosu, said he was praying for some children who were being dedicated when the assailants attacked him.

6. JUST IN: Prominent Northern APC Chieftain Defects to PDP

Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Benue, has tendered her resignation letter to leave the ruling party.

Adzape-Orubibi on Tuesday, August 3, told The Sun that she sent a formal notice to the chairman of the Kumakwagh council ward, Kwande local government of the state, Honourable Terwase Aheeve.

According to the APC chieftain, the decision is informed by the fact that the party no longer offers her the avenue to keep promoting political participation.

7. Divine Prophecy: Pastor Adeboye Lists 4 Factors Preventing People From Succeeding

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said the successes of individuals could be hampered by some factors.

The pastor in a post on his official Instagram handle on Sunday, August 1, listed some of the factors he believed could hamper the successes of people.

Source: Legit