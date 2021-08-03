The All Progressives Congress has lost one of its pillars in Benue state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The APC defector, Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, on Tuesday, August 3, said the ruling party no longer serves as a platform to advance her dreams as a politician

Adzape-Orubibi argued that the power tussle in the party whose and the economic woes for citizens are part of her reasons for defecting

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kwande, Benue - Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Benue, has tendered her resignation letter to leave the ruling party.

Adzape-Orubibi on Tuesday, August 3, told The Sun that she sent a formal notice to the chairman of the Kumakwagh council ward, Kwande local government of the state, Honourable Terwase Aheeve.

Orubibi said the APC no longer offers her a platform to advance her political career (Photo: Mimi Adzape-Orubibi)

Source: Facebook

According to the APC chieftain, the decision is informed by the fact that the party no longer offers her the avenue to keep promoting political participation.

She pointed at worsening security, the terrible economic crisis across Nigeria, and the leadership unrest in the APC as occurrences that corroborate her position.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speaking further on her decision, she noted:

"I fully identify with the philosophy of politics being about the local context, and will rather opt for a platform that has demonstrated commitment to the overall interest of the local context.

"I hold no grudge against any individual, for what they did or failed to do, while my membership of the APC lasted. This is not about me, it is about the people."

Defection: God forbid for me to return to APC, Nigerian governor

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto had claimed that nothing in this life would ever make him return to the APC.

Tambuwal made this declaration on Tuesday, July 27, in the state when he was berating the APC-led federal government for its alleged failure in the primary area of governance.

He added that Nigerians are feeling the negative impact of bad governance to which the ruling party has subjected them.

The northern governor stated that “bad governance which has subjected Nigerians to untold hardship, abject poverty, and dilapidated infrastructure.”

Source: Legit.ng