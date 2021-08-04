Daredevil gunmen stormed the RCCG King of King Parish in Lagos and killed one of the pastors, Bolanle Ibrahim

The killers were said to have carried out their attack while Pastor Ibrahim was conducting a prayer session

A close relative of the cleric, Justina Alebiosu, said the assassins killed him on the pulpit during children's dedication

Lagos - The police command in Lagos has confirmed the death of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Bolanle Ibrahim, who was assassinated in the state recently by a gang of gunmen at the King of King Parish.

The confirmation was made by police spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, Daily Trust reports.

His wife said he was fasting when the assassins killed him (Photo: New Telegraph)

An aunt of the late pastor, Justina Alebiosu, said he was praying for some children who were being dedicated when the assailants attacked him.

Alebiosu claimed that the killers, to prove to his relative that they actually came for him, showed him his photograph, New Telegraph also reported.

According to the relative's suspicion, this is the result of a business deal that went sour.

She narrated:

“Before they killed him, they showed him his picture to identify if he was actually the right person they came for. His death was an unfortunate one, we have lost a gentleman, it was true we were born as Muslims, but we converted to Christianity. My thinking is that my brother had a business transaction with someone.

“I was told when the assailants wanted to drag him out of the pulpit where he was praying for women who brought their children for dedication, he begged them to kill him there and that was where he was eventually killed by the gunmen.”

On her part, the pastor's wife, Kudirat Ibrahim, revealed that her husband was fasting on the day he was murdered.

Good news as kidnappers release abducted Kaduna RCCG members

Meanwhile, the members of the RCCG who were abducted in Kaduna state had been released earlier.

The general overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Thursday, April 8, confirmed the release of his church members.

The pastor, who described the report as good news, disclosed that the released members are currently undergoing medical checks at a hospital.

