Air Peace has broken another record, becoming the first Nigerian airline to fly to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Air Peace said in a recent statement that the feat came amid a Pan Africam business conference in the Eastern Caribbean, with Nigerian delegates

The airline said the maiden flight to the country underscores its long-haul capabilities in the Nigerian aviation sector

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has become the first Nigerian airline to fly to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The airline's statement recently disclosed that it deployed a Boeing 777 aircraft to the airport, becoming the first Nigerian airline on the St. Kitts and Nevis arrivals board.

Air Peace flies into St. Kitts and Nevis, the first Nigerian airline to do so. Credit: @fliyairpece

Source: UGC

Air Peace makes more inroads

According to the statement, the milestone came amid an arranged Pan-African business conference in the Eastern Caribbean, with delegates from Nigeria.

The development shows the airline's growth and strategic entry into the global market.

Air Peace said that the St Kitts & Nevis flight is the airline’s third entry into the Caribbean in five years.

Air Peace shows long-haul capabilities

It stated that in December 2020, the airline operated an 11-hour flight from Lagos to Montego Bay, marking the first non-stop flight between Nigeria and Jamaica, and indicating the airline’s long-haul capability.

Also, on August 5, 2023, Air Peace Boeing 777 carried investors and carnival enthusiasts from Lagos to V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda, distinguishing it from among Nigerian carriers.

It disclosed that the recent flight to St. Kitts and Nevis marks its completion of triad tests, showing direct access to three key Caribbean territories.

More long-haul aircraft are on the way

Air Peace said.

“The flight relied on one of Air Peace’s two Boeing 777 aircraft, which also sustains the airline’s daily Lagos–London Gatwick schedule launched on 30 March 2024—another historic achievement for a private Nigerian carrier.”.

Vanguard reports that Allen Onyema, Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), hinted that more long-haul aircraft are on the way.

In April last year, Onyema disclosed in a television interview that Air Peace is finalising acquisition talks that will allow it to fly the Abuja-London route and planned services to Houston and New York.

Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, promises bigger aircraft for long-haul flights.

Source: UGC

Air Peace shares details on Oshiomhole saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace has revealed that its flight operation on Wednesday, June 11, was disrupted due to an incident involving the Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to a statement released by the airline, Oshiomole had arrived at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) at approximately 06:10 AM for Flight P47120 bound for Abuja, scheduled to depart at 06:30 AM.

Air Pace said its standard on-time departure policy, boarding had already concluded, and the flight departed on schedule, BusinessDay reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng