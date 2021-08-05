Thursday, August 5, will always be remembered as a day of mourning both for the federal government and the Nigerian Army

It is the day the nation lost one of its finest governors and military administrators in Kano and Benue, Dominic Oneya

Late Oneya who rose through the ranks in the NA passed on at his residence in the Uvwie local government area of Delta

Delta - A former military governor of Kano state (1996 - 1998) Dominic Oneya, was on Thursday, August 5, reported dead at the age of 73 years.

This was announced on Thursday by Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, the media aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, The Cable reports.

Oneya served in various administrative positions in the Nigerian military

The retired Nigerian Army general was said to have died in his home in Effurun GRA in the Uvwie local government area of Delta state.

During his lifetime, late Onyeya also served as the military administrator of Benue state from 1998 to 1999, Leadership also reported.

Onyena attended Baptist Academy, Yaba, Lagos from 1962 to 1967, and later enlisted in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in 1969 after which he was commissioned in the infantry corps in 1971.

Great loss as prominent former governor dies, state govt reacts

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd), a former military governor of Jigawa state, had been reported dead.

He died in Kaduna on Friday, July 16. Daily Trust reported that the Jigawa state government announced his demise in a press statement by Habibu Nuhu Kila, the special adviser on media to the governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The statement quoted Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state as announcing, with utter sadness, the death of the retired general.

Legit.ng gathered that the Jigawa governor described General Aliyu's death as a great loss to the people and government of the northern state.

He said that the deceased sacrificed his life in the service of humanity. Governor Badaru prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

General Aliyu served as the military administrator of Jigawa state under General Sani Abacha's regime.

Nigerians react

Reacting to General Aliyu's death on Facebook, Ezekiel Luke Bwala said:

"May Almighty Allah accept his good service to humanity and Grant him Aljanatu Firdausi."

Yusuf Aliyu Sajo said:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdausi."

Onyinye Ezeama said:

"Endpoint of all human, father may we be found righteous in your sight in Jesus name amen. Rip n comfort to those left behind."

