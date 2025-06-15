President Bola Tinubu has been urged to revisit the cases of Dele Giwa, Bola Ige and Kudirat Abiola and get to the root of their death

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, made the call while reacting to the national honour bestowed on him by Tinubu's administration

Soyinka explained that there are many prominent names missing from the list because many people died in the June 12, 1993, struggle

Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, has called on President Bola Tinubu to commence an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of some Nigerians. These included the likes of Kudirat Abiola, Dele Giwa and Bola Ige, so that there can be closure to their cases.

The Nobel Laureate made this known while speaking with some journalists in Lagos on Saturday, June 14, on Nigeria's Democracy Day celebrations. He praised the national honours awarded to heroes of the struggle, but noted that several notable figures were omitted from the list. Soyinka believes the honoured individuals represent the broader group of people who fought for democracy.

Soyinka dedicates national honour to Beko Ransom-Kuti

Soyinka announced that he would dedicate his honours to the memory of Late Beko Ransom-Kuti, a human rights defender and democracy advocate who was repeatedly detained and jailed by the Nigerian military. He emphasised the significance of the June 12 struggle, warning against downplaying its importance, as many lives were lost and people suffered greatly during the military junta.

This came as the presidency denied awarding national honours to human rights activist Aisha Yesufu and 35 others, despite their names being mentioned in some reports. President Tinubu announced the list of 66 awardees, including posthumous honours for notable figures such as Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, and Kudirat Abiola.

Tinubu grants pardon to Ken Saro-Wiwa, others

Notably, the president granted a posthumous state pardon to environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Nine, executed in 1995 by the Sani Abacha-led military regime. Each of the Ogoni Nine was awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), while Saro-Wiwa received the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). This marks a significant step toward acknowledging their contributions to Nigeria's democratic journey and environmental justice.

The Ogoni Nine were key members of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), which campaigned against environmental degradation in the Niger Delta. Their execution sparked global outrage, including Nigeria's temporary suspension from the Commonwealth of Nations in 1995.

The recognition and pardon granted to the Ogoni Nine are seen as a belated acknowledgement of their sacrifices and a step toward state-led rehabilitation of their legacy.

