Kamaru Usman returned to the octagon ring for the first time in nearly two years and beat Joaquin Buckley

The win was the Nigerian Nightmare’s first victory since beating Colby Covington at UFC 268 in 2021

Colorado-based fighter Usman enjoyed a huge paycheck in his first fight since October 2023

Kamaru Usman returned to the octagon ring for the first time since 2023 at UFC Atlanta and walked out with bragging rights after a win and a huge paycheck.

Usman had not fought since losing to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October 2023, his third straight loss, having lost twice to Leon Edwards before that time.

Kamaru Usman defeated Joaquin Buckley during the UFC Fight Night in Atlanta. Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Usman faced Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta and came out victorious with a major decision after dominating four of the five rounds, scoring knockdowns and pins.

Buckley came alive in the fifth round, throwing punches at the visibly tired Usman, who was seven years older than him and had not fought in nearly two years.

How much Usman made at UFC Atlanta

Usman had not stepped in the ring since 2023, and the win boosted his morale despite his advancement in age and also nourished his pockets.

According to Khel Now, Usman’s usual earnings for fights is around $750,000 to $1 million, but because Atlanta wasn't a PPV, he earned $500,000 for the match.

His opponent Joaquin Buckley’s regular earnings are around $50,000 and $100,000, but for last night, despite losing, he received a paycheck of $120,000.

According to SB Nation, the match was named the fight of the night, thus earning $50,000 extra in bonuses each, taking Usman's earnings to $550,000 and Buckley's to $170,000.

Kamaru Usman celebrates after defeating Joaquin Buckley during the UFC Fight Night in Atlanta. Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Usman targets welterweight title

The Auchi-born fighter was emotional during his post-match conference after winning his first fight in four years, snapping a loss of three consecutive losses.

He admitted he put in a lot of work to get to where he is right now physically and mentally, and is already looking forward to reclaiming his title.

“Absolutely (I want the title shot next).. if you give me that, I’m gonna take it,” he said after the match, as quoted by BJ Penn.

“Let’s be honest, I’m the biggest in the division, and this is about entertainment, the UFC is an entertainment company. You want to make the biggest fight, it’s gonna be the winner of (Della Maddalena) vs Islam (Makhachev).

“If Islam pulls that one out, the former pound-for-pound (number one) vs the current pound-for-pound number one, who doesn’t pay for that?”

He held the welterweight belt from March 2019 after winning it from Tyron Woodley until August 2022, when he lost it to Leon Edwards, defending the title five times.

Adesanya’s earnings at UFC 305

Legit.ng previously reported that Israel Adesanya earned more than Dricus Du Plessis despite losing to the South African fighter at UFC 305 in Auckland.

Du Plessis forced the Nigerian to tap out in the fourth round, but earned nearly $250,000 less in the all-African fight to retain his middleweight title.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng