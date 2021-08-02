The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said the successes of individuals could be hampered by some factors.

The pastor in a post on his official Instagram handle on Sunday, August 1, listed some of the factors he believed could hamper the successes of people.

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye advises Christians to draw closer to God. Photo: Pastor E. A. Adeboye

Source: Facebook

The preacher said some of the hindrances include:

Laziness Enemy action Divine resistance When God is setting you up for a major breakthrough. He said this major breakthrough will only be achieved if they surrender their lives totally to Christ

Solutions to the problems

Regarding the solutions to the hindering circumstances, Pastor Adeboye advised people who are lazy to work hard.

The preacher stated that God does not reward lazy people.

On how to overcome enemy hindrances from enemy action, the pastor said people should not joke with praying against their unknown enemies.

When speaking about divine resistance to success, he advised people to read Haggai, Malachi, and Peter to understand the essence of seeking success. He claimed that once this is done, people will prosper in their endeavours.

He also urged people to be closer to God and seek divine intervention in all they are involved so as to achieve major breakthroughs.

