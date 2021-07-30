A Kano State High Court has concluded the hearing on a case relating to the kidnapping and sale of some minors in the state

One of the accused persons, Paul Owne, has been sent to prison after he was found guilty by the court

The court is set to commence the trial of five other alleged accomplices who pleaded not guilty to the charges against them

A Kano State High Court has sentenced Paul Owne to 104 years imprisonment for the kidnapping and sale of some children in Kano.

Daily Trust reported that the court delivered the judgment on Friday, July 30, after the accused pleaded guilty to the 38-count charge levelled against him by the Kano state government.

The state government said all those behind the kidnapping of the children will be prosecuted. Photo: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

The trial judge, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, found the accused guilty of conspiring with six others to kidnap many children who are under 10 years from Kano and sold them in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Yusuf categorised the offences into three classifications.

In the first category, the court upheld that the convict was found guilty in counts 2, 8, 9, 2, 27, and 34, hence, she convicted him to seven years each without an option of fine in addition to the sum of N100,000 fine.

The court also found him guilty on counts 3, 5, 10, 11, 22, 28, and 38, and was sentenced to seven years each on every count.

According to The Cable, in the last category, Justice Yusuf said the action of Paul was in contravention of the law in counts 4, 12, 13, 29, and 38, and therefore convicted him to four years on each count without an option of a fine.

She ordered that all the sentences shall run consecutively.

Five of the convict's alleged accomplices, however, pleaded not guilty and their trial is set to commence shortly.

Police detain Kano anti-graft boss, Rimin-Gado, for alleged forgery

Meanwhile, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, the suspended chairman of the Kano anti-corruption commission, has been detained by the state police command for alleged forgery and false declaration.

The Guardian reported that Rimin-Gado's detention came few hours after the House of Assembly ordered the state government to sack, arrest and prosecute him due to several petitions against him.

Legit.ng gathered that at plenary held on Monday, July 26, and presided over by the speaker, Hamisu Chidari, the lawmakers ordered Rimin-Gado's immediate sack and prosecution.

