The Niger state government has expressed shock over the death of a retired deputy inspector general of police, Nuhu Aliyu

Aliyu who represented Niger North Senatorial Zone of Niger was regarded as a well-respected elder statesman

The late senator was one of the founding fathers and a frontline member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger state

Niger state - Nuhu Aliyu, a former senator who represented Niger North Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly has died.

The Nation reported that Aliyu who was also a retired deputy inspector general of police died on Wednesday, August 4, after a brief illness. He was aged 79 years.

Aliyu was in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department before he retired. Photo: Ceceko Usman

The death of the former legislator has been confirmed by the Niger state government.

The secretary to the Niger state government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, described Aliyu’s death as a huge loss.

Matane said:

‘’The patriotic tendencies and excellent handling of legislative duties concerning the welfare of people and the nation demonstrated by late Senator Nuhu Aliyu are worthy of emulations.

“But we must take solace in the fact that from God we all come and to Him we shall all return. Nobody shall live longer than the time appointed by Almighty God.’’

A family source told This Day that the retired police officer will be buried at the Barnawa burial ground in Kaduna at 2pm Wednesday, August 4, according to Islamic injunctions.

The late politician was the first chieftain of the People Democratic Party in Niger state before being elected into the Senate in 1999 and was re-elected to the same position in 2003 and 2007.

