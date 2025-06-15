A chilling video has emerged showing an unidentified object flying from the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner just moments before it crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, killing 241 people and leaving only one survivor

Investigators are analysing the footage and the recovered black box as they search for answers, with speculation mounting over potential mechanical failure or structural issues

The tragedy has prompted authorities to order urgent safety inspections on similar aircraft operated by Air India, as concerns grow over the cause of one of India's worst aviation disasters

Footage that surfaced following Thursday’s devastating plane crash in India appears to show an unidentified object flying from the aircraft just moments before it went down, killing all but one of the 241 people on board.

A video filmed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, captures a dark object seemingly detaching from the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner before the plane crashes and bursts into flames. While the exact nature of the object remains unclear, speculation suggests it could be an emergency door, possibly the one near Viswash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the crash.

Air India Footage Shows 'Mystery Object Flying Off Plane' Seconds Before Crash. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Investigation underway to determine cause of crash

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, with investigators now analysing the footage and searching for debris at the site.

Authorities are reportedly focusing their inquiry on the plane’s engine, flaps, and landing gear, according to reports from the Mirror.

One critical development in the investigation is the recovery of the plane’s black box, which was found on a rooftop near the crash site.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau confirmed it had begun work on the device “with full force.” Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also emphasised the importance of the discovery, calling it a key step in identifying what went wrong.

Experts believe the black box will provide crucial details about the plane’s engine and control settings, as well as cockpit conversations leading up to the crash. Paul Fromme, a mechanical engineer with the UK-based Institution of Mechanical Engineers, explained: “This should show quickly if there was a loss of engine power or lift after take-off and allow a preliminary determination of the likely cause for the crash.”

Following the tragedy, India’s civil aviation regulator has ordered Air India to carry out additional inspections on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners equipped with General Electric’s GEnx engines. Authorities have mandated checks on fuel parameters, cabin air compressors, the engine control system, hydraulic components, and take-off procedures.

Lone survivor speaks after escape

Investigators continued their search at the crash site today, Friday, June 13, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Viswash Kumar Ramesh in the hospital.

Speaking about his experience, Viswash, who was in seat 11A, described the chaotic final moments before the crash. He recalled:

“The lights on the plane started flickering just seconds after take-off—shortly after, it crashed.”

Reflecting on how he managed to escape, Viswash told the Hindustan Times: “When I saw the exit, I thought I could come out. I tried, and I did. Maybe the people who were on the other side of the plane weren't able to.”

He added:

“I don't know how I survived. I saw people dying in front of my eyes—the air hostesses, and two people near me … I walked out of the rubble.”

Air India Footage Shows 'Mystery Object Flying Off Plane' Seconds Before Crash. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Family devastated by loss

While relieved that Viswash survived, his family remains heartbroken over the loss of his brother Ajay, who was also aboard the flight. His younger brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, speaking outside the family home in Leicester, expressed their grief: “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it. I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated. He said, ‘I have no idea how I exited the plane.’”

A relative, Jay, further revealed Viswash spoke to his father after the crash: “He's got some injuries on his face. He was painted in blood. He was pretty much covered in blood, that's what his dad said.”

Adding to the shock, he said: “He's doing well, I think. It’s a big shock. I don’t have many words to describe the incident.”

As authorities work to determine the cause behind one of India’s worst aviation disasters, investigators hope analysis of the black box and footage will reveal what led to the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s tragic downfall.

Helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that a tragic helicopter crash in northern India has claimed the lives of seven people.

The incident occurred early on Sunday in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, minutes after the aircraft took off on a short pilgrimage flight, Reuters reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng