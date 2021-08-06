Kanye West is on a mission to vaccinate thousands of his fans who will attend the second listening party of his album, Donda

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium management took to social media to announce that they'll be offering the Pfizer vaccine before the show starts

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news with one of them claiming Kanye isn't even vaccinated himself

Kanye West and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium management are offering people who will attend the second listening party of the rapper's Donda album COVID-19 vaccines.

The hip-hop mogul's fans are expected to fill up the stadium to full capacity later on Friday night, August 6. It has been reported that the award-winning musician will also drop the highly-anticipated project this Friday.

Kanye West has offered to vaccinate the attendants of the 2nd 'Donda' listening party. Image: @MBStadium/Twitter, @kanyewest

The stadium's social media team announced that Pfizer vaccines will be offered to the party-goers until 9.30pm. Sharing a stunning snap of the stadium, the SM team captioned the post:

"We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm."

Internet users shared mixed reactions to the stadium's announcement. Check out some of their comments below:

@lsmtih1981 said:

"I bet you Ye isn't even vaccinated."

@johnlocke480 wrote:

"This is pretty dope."

@hfcompshoes commented:

"Are you holding a second event two weeks later to complete the vaccine dosage?"

@DawnBlueberry said:

"Wow, commendable, innovative and awesome. TY!"

@ryanjw7 commented:

"That’s actually a great way to push the vaccine."

@DanaeLyn added:

"No one else wants the experimental shot. Stop this."

Khloé Kardashian not sure whether Kanye West will drop Donda this Friday

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Khloé Kardashian is also not sure whether Kanye West will drop his highly-anticipated album Donda on Friday, August 6.

The reality TV star, who is Kanye's ex-wife's sister, shared that the rapper is still family but she's not sure whether the superstar will release the album as expected.

Khloé was part of the huge crowd that gathered inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the US hip-hop mogul's first Donda listening session. Khloé, Kim Kardashian and the kids were in the stadium to show support to Kanye.

TMZ reported that Khloé was in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 4. When the publication asked if Kanye will release Donda, she said only he knows for certain.

