A Nigerian man who is in need of an accommodation in Ibadan decided to pay an agent to take him around in search of one

According to the man, he paid the agent N20,000 to show him a good self-contain apartment that could be within his budget

However, the man has rejected the apartment shown to him by the agent and he has also shared a video of it online for people to see

According to Ayoola Jnr who shared his story in a TikTok video, he is in need of an apartment in Ibadan.

Ayoola paid the agent N20,000 to help him with the search, but he later regretted the decision.

He said the agent took him to a small self contain apartment which goes for N800,000 per year.

He noted:

"Went to check room self-contain with Ibadan house agent. Total package: N800k after collecting N20k inspection fee. The Agent still get mind dey tell me say the room is very spacious."

Reactions as man shares his experience with Ibadan house agent

@BIG CHI said:

"Na as him round that pillar you suppose use blow take am unaware from the other side."

@Onyebuchukwu said:

"I go first lock door he go explain to me wetin make that house 800k or he go return my 20k."

@eleniyanbollu said:

"This Agent issue is serious, imagine we have 3 bedroom for rent modern facility with pop fully tiled for rent at 400 but Agent y total 850k."

@Bukiss74 said:

"What’s the importance of that pillar? No tell me say nothing o."

@MARA OF OWERRI said:

"If na only me and am Dey that room, I for don wear am 500."

@Eye Reen said:

"This suit no too powerful for this kind job?"

@Dare samuel said:

"I know this house, it’s along ojoo express dem go lie for you say dem don pay for almost everything."

@Adewoleolukunmi said:

"Why using agent in Ibadan if I may ask, house should not hard to get in Ibadan?"

@SWEET ♡🥹OROBO said:

"Room and parlor sef na 280k total package for this Ibadan and light Dey always Dey very neat area. E fun agent yen lorun pa."

@MORAYO said:

"Omo if I no collect my 20k back,1 person go reach heaven between me and the agent."

