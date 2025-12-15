"I Paid Him N20k": Man Who Followed Ibadan House Agent To Inspect Room Shares What He Saw
- A Nigerian man who is in need of an accommodation in Ibadan decided to pay an agent to take him around in search of one
- According to the man, he paid the agent N20,000 to show him a good self-contain apartment that could be within his budget
- However, the man has rejected the apartment shown to him by the agent and he has also shared a video of it online for people to see
A Nigerian man is livid with anger after he paid a house agent to take him around but the apartment shown to him wasn't what he wanted.
According to the man, he is in need of an apartment in Ibadan so he decided to pay for the services of a house agent to take him around.
According to Ayoola Jnr who shared his story in a TikTok video, he is in need of an apartment in Ibadan.
Ayoola paid the agent N20,000 to help him with the search, but he later regretted the decision.
He said the agent took him to a small self contain apartment which goes for N800,000 per year.
He noted:
"Went to check room self-contain with Ibadan house agent. Total package: N800k after collecting N20k inspection fee. The Agent still get mind dey tell me say the room is very spacious."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man shares his experience with Ibadan house agent
@BIG CHI said:
"Na as him round that pillar you suppose use blow take am unaware from the other side."
@Onyebuchukwu said:
"I go first lock door he go explain to me wetin make that house 800k or he go return my 20k."
@eleniyanbollu said:
"This Agent issue is serious, imagine we have 3 bedroom for rent modern facility with pop fully tiled for rent at 400 but Agent y total 850k."
@Bukiss74 said:
"What’s the importance of that pillar? No tell me say nothing o."
"People are wicked": Man shares unusual discovery after returning from trip, vows to jail neighbours
@MARA OF OWERRI said:
"If na only me and am Dey that room, I for don wear am 500."
@Eye Reen said:
"This suit no too powerful for this kind job?"
@Dare samuel said:
"I know this house, it’s along ojoo express dem go lie for you say dem don pay for almost everything."
@Adewoleolukunmi said:
"Why using agent in Ibadan if I may ask, house should not hard to get in Ibadan?"
@SWEET ♡🥹OROBO said:
"Room and parlor sef na 280k total package for this Ibadan and light Dey always Dey very neat area. E fun agent yen lorun pa."
@MORAYO said:
"Omo if I no collect my 20k back,1 person go reach heaven between me and the agent."
Man who paid N2 million an apartment laments lack of water
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who rented an apartment discovered the greatest shock of his life after he moved into the house.
In a video, the man said he moving out of the house after one year because the landlord increased the rent.
He said when he moved into the apartment, the rent was N2 million per year, but the landlord raised it to over N3 million.
Source: Legit.ng
