Khloé Kardashian has shared that as much as she supports Kanye West, she's not sure whether he will drop Donda on Friday, August 6, as expected

Khloé and her sister Kim Kardashian attended the US rapper's first listening session for the highly-anticipated album in Atlanta a few days ago

With the second listening event taking place later on Thursday, August 5, Khloé reportedly said only Kanye knows for sure if he will release Donda on Friday

The reality TV star, who is Kanye's ex-wife's sister, shared that the rapper is still family but she's not sure whether the superstar will release the album as expected.

Khloé Kardashian says she supports Kanye West but is not sure 'Donda' will Drop on Friday, 6 August. Image: @khloekardashian, @kimkardashian

Khloé was part of the huge crowd that gathered inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the US hip-hop mogul's first Donda listening session a few days ago. Khloé, Kim Kardashian and the kids were in the stadium to show support to Kanye.

TMZ reports that Khloé was in Los Angeles on Wednesday, 4 August. When the publication asked if Kanye will be releasing Donda, she said only he knows for certain.

Over half of the tickets for Donda's 2nd listening event sold out in 1 hour

In related news, Legit.ng reported that world-renowned lyricist and music genius Kanye West has reportedly sold over half of the tickets for his second Donda show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The US superstar sold the tickets in just one hour. The rapper's fans will once again gather at the Atlanta stadium for their fave's listening event. The highly-anticipated album is expected to be released on 6 August. Based on the number of tickets sold so far, Kanye will drop the project in a sold-out show.

Music lovers took to The Shade Room's Instagram page to share their thoughts on their post about ticket sales. Instagram user marty5000 wrote:

"The man can floss his teeth and sell out an arena."

Another user mgrady_23 commented:

"People really wasting their money… he's not going to do nothing but just stand in one spot again."

