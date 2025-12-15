COCTA called on the EFCC to investigate allegations of misconduct against the Director-General of BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, and his Chief of Staff, Mr Olanrewaju Obasa

The petition cited claims of proxy bank accounts, demand for foreign exchange, receipt of vehicles, and misuse of over 100 accounts reportedly linked to the Chief of Staff

The BPP denied all allegations, reaffirmed compliance with the Public Procurement Act, and highlighted recent reforms to strengthen transparency and accountability

The Conference of Civil Society for Transparency and Accountability (COCTA) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate serious allegations against the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, and his Chief of Staff, Mr Olanrewaju Obasa.

In a petition dated Monday, December 15, COCTA expressed support for an earlier submission by legal practitioner Musa Aliyu, Esq., urging the EFCC to act urgently and impartially in the interest of national integrity.

BPP Reacts as CSOs Submit Fresh Corruption Allegations to EFCC

Allegations of misconduct and corruption

The petition outlined several claims, including the alleged operation of proxy bank accounts, demand for foreign exchange, receipt of vehicles and other gratifications from contractors, and misuse of over 100 bank accounts reportedly facilitated by the Chief of Staff.

“These allegations, if verified, would constitute grave misconduct and systemic abuse capable of undermining Nigeria’s public procurement system,” the petition stated.

COCTA urged the EFCC to commence an immediate investigation, recommend the suspension of the Director-General pending the outcome, and ensure all persons implicated are interrogated.

BPP denies allegations and highlights reforms

Responding to the claims, the Bureau of Public Procurement described the allegations as false, malicious, and intended to mislead the public.

In a statement, the BPP emphasised that all operations comply strictly with the Public Procurement Act, 2007, supported by multi-layered, digitally monitored systems.

“The reforms introduced in recent months, particularly the tightening of procurement reviews and stricter enforcement of due process, have safeguarded government funds and disrupted entrenched interests,” the BPP said.

Commitment to transparency and accountability

The Bureau reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, noting achievements such as the establishment of the Price Intelligence Unit, Procurement Surveillance and Audit Unit, and measures under the Nigeria First Policy to enhance SME participation in public procurement.

“We welcome any investigation by the relevant authorities and stand ready to provide all required documents, financial records, and institutional logs to support a thorough, evidence-based inquiry. We have absolutely nothing to hide,” the statement added.

The BPP urged the public and media to verify information before reporting, warning against sensationalised claims that could damage reputations and undermine public trust.

