Marketsquare Empowers Rivers Communities Through Food Donation Drive

Source: Original

Marketsquare , Nigeria’s largest indigenous grocery retail brand and owned by Sundry Markets Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to community development with a food donation initiative that supported over 100 vulnerable individuals in Rivers State. This effort is part of the company’s robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, which aims to improve lives and foster social impact.

Speaking on the initiative, Emmanuel Patrick Isangediok, Head of Marketing at Sundry Markets Limited, highlighted the company’s dedication to giving back to the communities where it operates:

“We believe that giving back is not just a responsibility but a privilege. Each beneficiary received food items worth ₦50,000, and we hope this gesture brings relief and contributes to the well-being of families during these challenging times.”

Beneficiaries expressed heartfelt appreciation for Marketsquare’s generosity, noting that the support would significantly ease their burdens. This initiative underscores Marketsquare’s unwavering commitment to making a tangible difference in society.

Over the years, Sundry Markets Limited has consistently championed impactful CSR projects, including food donations to flood victims at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, medical outreaches, and blood donation drives to mark World Blood Donor Day. These efforts reflect the company’s dedication to improving lives and strengthening community resilience.

Through initiatives like this, Sundry Markets Limited continues to demonstrate that business success and social impact go hand in hand.

About Marketsquare

Marketsquare, owned by Sundry Markets Limited, is Nigeria’s largest indigenous grocery retail brand, renowned for its customer-centric approach and commitment to quality and affordability. Beyond retail, the company actively engages in initiatives that promote social welfare and sustainable development. Marketsquare currently operates 37 stores across 16 cities in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng