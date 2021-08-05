A European man has social media users laughing after attempting some very challenging dance moves

The poor fella found inspiration in a Beyoncé music video but hilariously failed to deliver the same clean execution

Social media users took to the comments section to share their reactions to the funny clip

A European guy certainly has the world laughing after sharing his attempt at a few iconic Beyoncé dance moves. The poor fella may have given the advanced steps his best shot but it's clear he won't be winning any awards for his silly performance.

This man has hilariously tried to recreate Beyoncé's dance moves: Images: Getty, @vovanalexeev/Instagram

Source: UGC

Heading to his TikTok account, @vovanalexeev shared the outrageous clip.

The young man tries his best to echo the pop diva's every action mimicking her dance moves as best as he can. No one can argue with the young man's hilarious determination to get the steps right but his moves were unfortunately not up to standard.

Social media users took to the comments section to share their reactions to the comical post. Check out some of the comments below:

@bilintinamakeup said:

"Ahahahahah literally only Beyonce can do those moves and look amazing."

@lorend_96 said:

"@gemski.90 so this is what I look like drunk and trying to dance! The world is right… never again."

@denisee.vi said:

"The thing is...beyoncé looks hot while doing that."

@moezeindtb said:

"The back fall killed me."

@taturbug12 said:

"I’ve watched this at least 15 times and I’m still rolling! Perfect 100%."

@rwroo88 said:

"Actually nearly spat my brew out with that fall."

Source: Legit