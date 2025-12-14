Two students were killed and nine others injured in a shooting during a final exam review session at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island

Brown University confirmed that two students were killed and nine others injured in a shooting incident during a final exam review session at its Providence, Rhode Island campus. The private Ivy League research university said all victims were students.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s wearing dark clothing, remained at large. Law enforcement officers evacuated people from the area, while residents were urged to stay indoors.

FBI and Police seek information on suspect

According to CNN, authorities reported that more than 400 law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies were deployed near the scene. The FBI and Providence police appealed to the public for information about the suspect. President Donald Trump confirmed he had been briefed on the shooting.

University President calls it “unimaginably tragic”

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson described the incident as an “unimaginably tragic day” in an email to the community. She said police were still clearing students from campus buildings early Sunday as the shooter remained on the loose.

“Providence Police have advised that our campus must remain on lockdown. It is an active police scene, and the priority is to keep everyone safe,” Paxson said.

She added that one injured student had been treated and released from hospital. Six remained in critical but stable condition, one was in critical condition, and another was in stable condition. Exams scheduled for Sunday were postponed.

Paxson expressed gratitude to the community, saying:

“I want to thank every member of our community for every kindness, shoulder to lean on, and gesture of support that I know will come in the hours and days ahead as we work together as a community to be there for one another.”

Survivor of parkland shooting speaks out

Brown University sophomore Zoe Weissman, who survived the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, told CNN she was angry to face another campus shooting.

“I think the sadness will set in when we get all the victims identified and find out who we lost as a community,” Weissman said. “But right now, I’m just angry that there are kids like me in this country who have had to go through this not once, but twice.”

She criticised “congressional inaction” on gun violence, saying:

“I think that we’ve seen time and time again that Congress has failed to show they actually care about their constituents. If they did, they would immediately pass comprehensive gun violence prevention bills.”

Weissman said the tragedy brought back painful memories from 2018, prompting her to call her mother as she had during the Parkland attack. “It feels like I’m 12 again,” she said. “It feels like it’s 2018 again for my family as well. We’re going through the exact same emotions.”

She added that classmates had been turning to her for advice on coping with trauma.

“A lot of them have actually been reaching out to me for advice on how to deal with something like this, which is crazy that I have that experience, the ability to do that,” she said.

“Everyone’s been checking in with each other, making sure everyone is physically safe,” Weissman explained. “I think the aftermath is going to come soon after it’s over.”

