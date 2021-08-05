The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates have sparked quite a number of conversations on social media.

The one which instantly started the buzz online shortly after they settle in the house,is how some of them share striking with some ex BBNaija housemates as well as celebrities.

It's no big deal because people sharing resemblance is quite common, but some fans are hoping that their faves get a share of the good luck and fame of some of these celebrities.

Legit.ng has put together a list of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates who look like some of our favourite celebrities.

BBNaija housemates and their look alikes Photo credit: @peaceogor/@symplysimi/@tochiofficial/@emmanuelumohjr/@pereegbiofficial/@gedoni/@thejackiebent/@ritadominic

Source: Instagram

1. Peace and Simi

Peace does not only look smallish in stature like the siger, but she also smiles just like her.

Simi could pass for Peace's big sister and even people on social media share the same opinion.

2. Pere and Gedoni

Gedoni was a former BBNaija housemate and quite a number of people agree that Pere looks like him.

We also see it too and if Gedoni decides to keep his hair, they would most likely look like twins.

3. Jackie B and Rita Dominic

Not quite a lot of people have found a resemblance to actress, Rita Dominic, but Jackie B seems to have broken that spell.

4. Emmanuel and Tochi

BBNaija 2020 housemate, Tochi actually took to social media in awe of how much he looks like Emmanuel.

They share a striking resemblance and perhaps, Tochi's mum has some explaining to do!

5. Boma and Efe/Ike

Boma was the first housemate that was unveiled on the show and the minute he stepped out, he got Nigerians talking.

A lot of people are of the opinion that he looks like two BBNaija ex-housemates, Ike and Efe.

6. Tega and Thelma

This is yet another BBNaija to BBNaija housemate comparison. A lot of pwoplw believe that the 2021 reality star looks like Thelma from the 2019 set.

Source: Legit