“Wetin Nnadozie Dey Do?”: Reactions As Super Falcons Stars Jump on TikTok Trend, Video
- Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie caused a stir on social media after some of the players jumped on a TikTok trend
- The former Paris FC player made crucial saves in Nigeria's thrilling goalless draw against Portugal on Monday, June 23
- Nigerians have reacted to the dance move of the former Rivers Angels player after adding a traditional flavour
Nigeria played a goalless draw against Portugal in an international women's friendly match at the Jose Gomez Stadium in Lisbon on Monday.
This marks the Super Falcons' first friendly match outside the shores after beating Cameroon 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Rasheedat Ajibade on June 3.
The former Paris FC goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie put up a brilliant performance and complemented the defense against the Portuguese ladies to keep Nigeria's pre-WAFCON record intact.
The 24-year-old denied Sporting Lisbon forward Diana Silva, midfielder Tatiana Pinto, and Benfica's Andreia Norton in quick succession, showcasing her exceptional reflexes and shot-stopping ability.
Super Falcons almost snatched the win in the last 20 minutes as Francisca Ordega shot on goal, which hit the crossbar, and Ifeoma Onumonu nearly beat the goalkeeper after another superb Ordega assist, per Nation Sports.
Nigeria will fly out of Lisbon to Casablanca today, June 25, where they will take on the Black Queens of Ghana in their second friendly before the tournament on Sunday, June 29.
Nigeria were drawn in Group B alongside North Africans Tunisia and Algeria, with Botswana completing the group.
The nine-time women's champions will open their campaign against Tunisia on July 6.
Super Falcon finished fourth at the last WAFCON after suffering a 1-0 loss to the Copper Queens of Zambia, ACLSports.
Falcons jump on Tiktok trend
Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie warmed the hearts of Nigerians after she and some of her teammates were seen making dance moves after their draw against Portugal.
As seen in a viral video, Nnadozie moved in the opposite direction from her remaining teammates during the dance, while ending it with her usual Igbo trademark.
Some of their absent teammates have requested that their pictures be included in the trending video.
Legit.ng captured some of the comments. Read them below
Nicole Payne said:
"crop me in next time thanks."
meech wrote:
"im having fomo."
Sam Arts ✍️ 📷 added:
"This dance, dance made coach drop Monday gift, please seriousness now 😁."
Nicholas said:
"Ordega is really feeling the vibes 🔥."
Pano Stixxx wrote:
"Chiamaka must put that Igbo fingers up."
I-Kay Sax1 added:
"Chiamaka was that walk necessary 🤣🤣."
Peller drums support for Falcons
Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller, a Nigerian TikTok streamer and influencer, has urged the Super Falcons to win their tenth title in Morocco.
In a post on X, the Nigerian social media star called on Nigerians to support the team with the same passion they exert for the Super Eagles.
The popular TikTok streamer, who is a huge fan of Asisat Oshoala, said nothing can stop the team from excelling.
