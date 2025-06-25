The US House voted 344-79 on Tuesday, June 24 to table an impeachment effort against President Trump over his military strikes on Iran

The push, led by Al Green, exposed divisions within the Democratic Party, as leadership prioritised major legislative bills over impeachment proceedings

This move follows Trump’s two previous impeachments, both resulting in Senate acquittals

Washington, United States — The US House of Representatives voted decisively on Tuesday, June 24, to set aside a move to impeach President Donald Trump on a single charge of abuse of power.

The allegation stemmed from Trump’s recent military strikes on Iran, which critics say were launched without first obtaining Congress’s authorisation.

After the US launched attacks on Iran, the House of Representatives acted decisively on the impeachment of Trump. Photo credit: Chio Somodevilla/Tom Williams

Source: Getty Images

The vote to table the impeachment measure passed 344 to 79, with most Democrats joining Republicans in rejecting the motion for now.

Democratic division over impeachment effort

The impeachment push was led by Representative Al Green of Texas, who called for the vote despite limited debate and significant division within his own party, Politico reported.

Green stated,

“I do this because no one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to war without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America.”

While dozens of Democrats supported Green’s effort, House Democratic leadership appeared reluctant to fully endorse the impeachment move, instead emphasising other legislative priorities.

Reps say focus remains on major legislative bills

House Democratic leaders, including Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, stressed that their immediate focus was on other pressing matters, particularly a significant tax package under consideration.

Aguilar described impeachment as “a distraction” from the “big, ugly bill” shaping congressional debate.

The leadership encouraged members to vote according to conscience but prioritised the broader legislative agenda over pursuing impeachment at this time.

Trump’s history of impeachment looms large

The House of Representatives responded to the US offensive on Iran by taking important action on Trump’s impeachment. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

This latest attempt is not the first impeachment battle President Trump has faced during his tenure.

In his first term, he was impeached twice by House Democrats: first in 2019 over allegations related to Ukraine aid withholding, and again in 2021 following the January 6 Capitol attack, The Associaited Press reported.

Both times, the Senate acquitted him, allowing his return to office earlier this year for a second term.

Green vows to hold the president accountable

Representative Green has been a vocal critic of the president, warning that Trump’s actions threaten the country’s democratic institutions.

He told the Associated Press he sought to force the impeachment vote to demonstrate that some members of Congress are actively monitoring the president and seeking to uphold constitutional checks and balances.

Israel issues fresh threat to Iran amid ceasefire

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, has said that his country recorded a "historic victory" while speaking on Tuesday, June 24, after he agreed to a ceasefire with Iran.

He also insisted that Iran would not have a nuclear weapon.

