Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a respected northern elder and former political adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to abandon his presidential ambition.

This the elder advised Atiku to assume a more unifying, elder statesman role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Speaking during an interview with Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Monday, June 23, Baba-Ahmed said Atiku had contributed immensely to Nigeria’s democracy and should now help nurture new political leadership, Gurdian reported.

“You are a very prominent member of the PDP, a founding member. You have been vice president for eight years and contested three times. I think he should be a hero of democracy, but I don’t think he should aspire to lead this country,” Baba-Ahmed stated.

Time to guide, not lead, says Baba-Ahmed

Rather than continuing his quest for the presidency, Baba-Ahmed advised Atiku to focus on grooming a new generation of leaders who can challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with fresh ideas and energy.

“He should be a father figure. He should be involved in building an alternative to the APC. He should bring in new blood, new perspectives, and new people, and say the future belongs to them. We will stand behind them," Baba-Ahmed said.

Amaechi, El-Rufai also advised to step back

Baba-Ahmed also mentioned other seasoned politicians such as Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai, urging them to embrace similar roles and contribute to shaping the future rather than pursuing personal political ambitions.Leadership

“Amaechi should do the same thing. El-Rufai, if he thinks he can handle his ego, should be a part of it,” he added.

Atiku's long journey in Nigerian politics

Atiku Abubakar served as Nigeria’s Vice President between 1999 and 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He has contested for the presidency three times and remains a prominent figure in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While reflecting on Atiku’s political journey, Baba-Ahmed praised his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy but stressed that stepping aside to mentor others would be a more valuable legacy.

“In Africa, being a father figure is a remarkable thing,” Baba-Ahmed noted.

