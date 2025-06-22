A tragic aviation disaster unfolded on 12 June 2025 when Air India flight AI171 crashed minutes after take-off from Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives

Among the victims was 23-year-old flight attendant Maithili Patil, whose final words to her father have touched hearts across the nation

Her promise to call after landing now stands as a haunting reminder of dreams cut short

Last Promise of Youngest Flight Attendant Who Died in Air India Crash Released by Heartbroken Father. Photo credit: HindustanTimes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Flight attendant’s promise to her father before take-off

Hailing from Nhava village in Maharashtra, Maithili Patil had joined Air India nearly two years ago after a determined struggle to fulfil her dream of flying.

The daughter of an ONGC labour contractor, she was known for her spirit and perseverance.

Moments before the doomed flight departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, Maithili called her father, Moreshwar Patil. In what would tragically be their final exchange, she reassured him that she would call again upon landing in London. It was a promise full of hope—one that heartbreakingly remained unfulfilled.

Her last conversation has since resonated widely, with villagers mourning the loss of a young woman who was regarded as a trailblazer. “She was our pride, a source of inspiration for all girls in our village. Her achievements gave us immense joy,” said one emotional resident.

Many dreams lost with Air India AI171 crash

The crash not only extinguished 241 lives, but it also cut short the dreams of a promising young cabin crew. Alongside Maithili, the crew included Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had vowed to retire early to care for his ageing father, and First Operating Officer Clive Kunder, a seasoned aviator from Mumbai. Another crew member, Roshni Songhare, known as a travel influencer with over 54,000 Instagram followers, was also onboard.

What caused the Air India AI171 crash?

Flight AI171 departed Ahmedabad at 1:30 PM, but within minutes, the aircraft descended rapidly and crashed into a nearby doctor’s hostel. Flames engulfed the site, claiming not only those onboard but also bystanders at the scene. Emergency teams continue to treat survivors while authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation with support from international aviation experts.

The Tata Group, which operates Air India, has offered ₹1 crore in compensation to families of the deceased and committed to covering the medical expenses of the injured. Additionally, the company pledged to rebuild the doctor’s hostel destroyed in the crash.

As the Patil family and countless others grapple with unimaginable loss, Maithili’s final promise stands as a poignant reminder of the human stories behind this tragic incident, a young woman who touched the skies, but never made it home.

