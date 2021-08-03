Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackie B, is conscious of the fact that her son is watching her actions on the show

Boma picked Jackie as his deputy and she revealed in a conversation with Peace who was the first HOH that she will have a talk with Boma

The lady also disclosed that she does not think she has to compulsorily pick Boma as deputy if she becomes Head of House

The Head of House game was recently concluded in the BBNaija house and Boma won with a wide margin. He also chose Jackie B as his deputy for one week.

One of the privileges that come with winning is that both HOH and deputy get to share the luxurious lounge and room together.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Jackie B was spotted with Peace in the HOH room and as they laid the bed, they had an interesting discussion.

My son is watching

According to Jackie B, her son will be watching the show with curiosity just to see what she would be doing in the HOH room with Boma.

She went on to say that she would tell Boma not to try anything with her to which Peace interjected by saying that Boma is a very respectful guy.

Jackie B also revealed that Boma respects her a lot.

Jackie B talks feelings

Peace went a step ahead to ask Jackie if she likes Boma, to which she replied that she is not necessarily attracted to him yet and only likes him as a friend.

Returning the favour

Seeing as Boma picked Jackie B as deputy, many would expect that she returns the favour when she becomes Head of House, but in her opinion, she doesn't think it should be that way.

Jackie would rather pick Sammie or Cross who she vibes with well.

Peace on the other hand would not pick Sammie because according to her, he has been 'looking for her problem'.

Nigerians react

As expected, Jackie B's statements got people talking, read some of the comments below:

Eliosa123:

"Maybe we should send her home when she is up, why come for the show then aunty? Show is rated 18 why is your son watching it?"

Sunset_ray_jozel:

"Ebuka needs to caution her, always thinking what her son will be thinking. I like her but it's a turn off really, it makes her too cautious and that's boring."

__jasmineofficial:

"Is your son up to 18, why should he watch?"

Princess_harjokeh:

"Na wa o, this life no just balance sha. Person wey you love no go love you back."

Fitnessandwellness24:

"Ingrates just full this house anyhow. Where biggie go pick this set of housemates abeg? Zero loyalty, they're just here and there."

