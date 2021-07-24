The anticipated reality show BBNaija season 6 kicked off on Saturday, July 24, and it was tagged Shine Ya Eyes

Although the show started 40 minutes late, Nigerians quickly forgave the organisers the moment the housemates started entering the house

The first housemate called Boma got people talking on social media as he got interviewed by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Just as promised, the BBNaija season 6 came back bigger and better and it is already getting Nigerians talking even on the first day.

Boma, the first housemate

One of the highlights of the show is the introduction of the housemates. The first housemate to get on the stage to be interviewed by Ebuka was Boma Akpore.

Boma is an only child. But beyond that, he is a model, a footballer and a mixologist.

As expected, Nigerians took to social media to share their thoughts about the young man as soon as they sighted him on their TV screens.

Check out more photos of Boma below

Reactions

A lot of Nigerians noted that Boma looks like the winner of BBNaija Double Wahala winner Efe and ex-housemate of Pepper Dem Ike.

wilsonoofficial:

"Low budget efe."

c_dollarlegacyf:

"Looks like Efe elder brother."

mi4short_:

"Efe pikin don grow o."

ten_eyed_raven:

"Efe reincarnated."

annalarstic:

"Efe don go do plastic surgery."

ruthgift_xx:

"Is it just me or he looks like Ike."

ezinne_benjamin:

"Wan resemble IKE."

_akwanwa:

"Looks like a mix of Ike and Efe."

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka launched the BBNaija season 6 show with a Michael Jackson outfit.

Flooding his Instagram page with pictures, Ebuka explained that his outfit was inspired by the theme for the 2021 season of the show: Shine Ya Eyes.

For the BBNaija house tour, Ebuka rocked an outfit that seemed to have been inspired by late musician Michael Jackson.

As expected, the media personality got his fans excited and many couldn't stop but react in the comment section.

