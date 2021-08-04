The founders of the new microblogging and social networking app, Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka, have commended the Nigerian government for allowing freedom of expression

According to them, the launch of Koo was to give room for people to have the online expression of ideas among Nigerians

One of the founders of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, said the platform would promote language diversity

Lagos- In its quest to provide a platform to enable people to express themselves in the digital space, a microblogging and social networking app, Koo, has disclosed plan to formally register in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the app became popular in June when the federal government suspended Twitter operations for deleting President Muhammadu Buhari's tweet.

Seaking on Tuesday, August 3, during a virtual briefing with the press, the founders of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka, said the media platform was launched in 2020, to allow users to share personal updates and opinions across numerous topics of interest in 400 characters.

According to them, the microblogging app has since amassed a user base of over 7 million people since its launch, with seven Indian languages as well as English currently available on the platform in India.

They added that this has enabled more non-English-speaking Indians to participate in the online dialogue.

During his speech, Aprameya Radhakrishna, a co-founder and CEO at Koo, stated that the medium's primary goal is freedom of expression, describing it as a platform that supports and promotes language diversity whilst offering users a safe space for respectful and meaningful conversations.

He said:

“When we launched Koo, our aim was to give users a platform, where opinions can be expressed freely irrespective of the languages one knows. We want users to be able to interact in the language of their choice with some of the most incisive minds on the internet, whilst keeping engagement respectful and harmonious.

"Users can engage in conversations across multiple topics using some of our varied features, including hashtags, a rich 400-character limit, dedicated buttons to share posts across other social media platforms, among several others.”

Koo CEO says media platform targets local languages

Aprameya further expressed Koo’s delight at the opportunity to launch in Nigeria, citing the country’s rich cultural diversity as an impetus for entering the market.

According to him, Koo would soon be available in multiple local languages, including Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Pidgin English.

Aprameya also stated that a few months ago, Koo announced the magic ‘Talk-to-Type’ feature that enables people who want to share their thoughts on the platform to do so easily without having to type.

He said that people can speak out loud and the words would show up ‘magically’ on the screen – all at the click of a button and without using a keyboard.

