Garba Shehu, the president's senior special assistant on media believes technology companies are the enemies when regulating hate speech

Shehu made the disclosure on Friday, July 30, at an event organised by the alumni of a Mass Communication Department

According to the president's spokesman, there is a line between hate speech and freedom of expression.

Technology companies have been accussed of working against Nigeria by promoting hate speech and fake news, The Punch reports

Mallam Garba Shehu, the president's senior special assistant on media made the claim at an event organised by the alumni of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria Nsukka.

The presidential spokesman in his response to a lecture on Friday, July 30, explained that it is wrong to say that the government focuses on the citizens alone when it comes to regulating hate speech.

Shehu went on to note that the enemy is technology companies, adding that something must be done about it.

While admitting that fair speech has been a problem all over the world, the senior special assistant on media said there is a line between hate speech and freedom of expression.

He also said practitioners should note the need for freedom of expression is within reasonable limits.

Presidency raises alarm over alleged plan to release fake news on Buhari’s mental status

Earlier, the federal government said it uncovered about 476 online publication sites dedicated to daily churning out of fake news to fight the government.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Monday, May 17, in Abuja when he received officials of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on a courtesy visit.

Mohammed said the latest of the hatchet jobs by the traducers was the fake publication on President Muhammadu Buhari’s mental status.

Lai Mohammed seeks NIDO's partnership in curbing fake news

Meanwhile, the federal government has accused some Nigerians in the diaspora of spewing fake narratives against the Buhari administration.

The accusation was made by the minister of information and culture on Tuesday, July 27. Mohammed made the statement while receiving a delegation from the Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), United Kingdom chapter.

He appealed to NIDO to usurp the initiatives and narratives from those who are bent on painting Nigeria bad amongst the comity of nations.

