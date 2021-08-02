The ministry of information and culture has disclosed some dangers Nigerian youth could face abroad

Memunat Idu-Lah, the director of international cultural relations at the ministry, said the federal government can enable youths to be productive

The official stated the Nigerian government through some agencies has set up initiatives that can benefit youths economically

FCT, Abuja - The federal government warned Nigerian youths to cautious about travelling out for greener pastures.

Memunat Idu-Lah, the director of international cultural relations at the ministry of information and culture, gave the advice in Abuja on Sunday, August 1.

According to The Punch, she advised Nigerian youths to engage in creativity and take advantage of the government’s empowerment programmes.

Idu-Lah said:

''I think we should discourage the youths from going out, if they need support, there are some government’s agencies saddled with the responsibility of providing many empowerment programmes.

“These agencies can urge youths to learn something and be productive rather than looking at running out.''

According to The Cable, the director said the youths should know that everything is not about money.

She stated that young Nigerians can stay back in the country and contribute to the growth of the economy.

Idu-Lah warned that youths striving to travel abroad are exposed to the risks of trafficking and untimely death.

She disclosed that there have been reports about groups who kill people and sell their organs.

