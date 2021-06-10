- The Nigerian government on Thursday, June 10, announced that it now has a new account with a foreign social media platform

- The online platform, which originated in India, was invented by Aprameya Radhakrishna, a citizen of the country

- Radhakrishna said the site was introduced to Nigerians because the country is similar to his homeland in terms of language diversity

The federal government of Nigeria has opened an official account with a budding social media platform from India.

The Indian online platform came as an alternative for the Buhari-led administration to disseminate information days after suspending Twitter operations in the country, The Cable reports.

With @nigeriagov as the handle and username being Government of Nigeria, the account has over 12,000 followers as at Thursday, June 10.

Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, spoke on the new development and applauded the government's quick move.

Speaking on the benefits of using the platform, the founder, Aprameya Radhakrishna, revealed:

“Nigeria is similar to India in terms of language diversity. It has hundreds of regional languages...We have built a scalable platform, and while we are still enhancing the product, it’s already available for use in multiple countries today.”

Trump praises Buhari over Twitter "ban"

Earlier, the immediate past president of the United States, Donald Trump, was happy over the decision of the Nigerian government to suspend Twitter.

In a message to the President Buhari-led administration, Trump congratulated the country for taking such a drastic move after the site pulled down the Nigerian leader's tweet.

In the brief statement sighted by Legit.ng, the former American president predicted that from now onwards, competitors would not only emerge, but they would also overtake the bird app and take hold of the social media space.

He questioned the authority of Twitter to decide the difference between right and wrong for nations of the world.

Speaking further, the controversial politician called for more countries to follow Nigeria's example.

