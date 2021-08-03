The federal government says 200,000 urban senior citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic would get cash transfers

Iorwa apera, the coordinator of the National Society Safety net Programme, disclosed this on Monday, August 2, in Abuja

According to him, the dialogue would find out the major problems facing the elderly across the country and how to address them

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Cash payment to 200,000 urban poor senior citizens that do not have access to regular income and were severely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown would commence later this month.

The federal government made this known through the coordinator, National Social Safety Net Programme under the ministry of humanitarian affairs management, Iorwa Apera, on Monday, August 2, at the Senior Citizens forum maiden dialogue held in Abuja.

He stated that the cash transfer would roll off after the data of the intended beneficiaries were authenticated by their respective communities.

The federal government has said that it is ready to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians again. Photo credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

According to him, 4% of the 35 million poor and vulnerable persons were drawn from 8.5 million in the national register across 36 states, and the FCT was made up of elderly persons, ThisDayLive reports.

He further specified that two million individuals, who were categorized as senior citizens were aggregated by location, education, age grade, status, disability, and sex.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in her address during the maiden dialogue with the senior citizens mentioned that the federal government developed the national policy on Aging and also established the National Senior Citizens Center to meet the challenges of older persons in the country.

She discoursed that hunger, poverty as well as the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the government’s decision to tailor efforts at including the vulnerable population.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

FG Promises to continue payment of N50,000 COVID-19 grant to Nigerians

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari decided to allow the continuation of its grants of N50,000, as part of its efforts in making life easy for Nigerians, Channels TV reports.

The money which is under the government's Survival Fund initiative is part of government efforts to reduce the harsh impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians, DailyTimes added.

FG targets 14 million pupils for feeding programme by 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government said that no fewer than 14 million pupils across the country were expected to benefit from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) initiated by 2023.

It was reported that the minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state.

She said that an additional five million pupils were being targeted by 2023 in addition to the existing 9 million pupils who are benefiting from the daily free nutritious meal during school term nationwide.

Source: Legit Nigeria