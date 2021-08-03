A Nigerian woman called Havilahdivas has got many Nigerians emotional with videos from her traditional wedding

The mother of three children was spotted in the popular Edo traditional outfits for brides with her hair decorated beautifully

Havilahdivas expressed excitement in a cute video she shared as she noted that she can't keep still

A Nigerian woman called Havilahdivas has given love a second chance at the age of 50. Havilahdivas recently tied the knot with her lover after her first marriage failed.

Videos from the traditional marriage ceremony have got Nigerians gushing on social media.

50-year-old woman marries again

Havilahdivas shared a video of herself expressing excitement about her wedding day. According to her, her man is going to do the full thing on her head.

Watch the video below:

Another video also showed the moment the woman's lover was unveiling her after paying the full bride price.

Journalist Azuka Ogujiuba who is a friend of the bride shared a video of her dancing with her three grown-up sons from her first marriage new with her husband at the reception.

According to Azuka, Havillahdivas' twin sons are graduates from the Western College, Ontario Canada, and are currently doing their youth service program while the third son is in school and also training to be a footballer.

Check out the adorable video below:

Reactions

mohat_prints_limited:

"There’s a man for every woman and vice versa."

isyfyne_couture:

"Wow, so much energy at 50 what a beauriii."

josephinekenechi:

"It’s her happiness for me... Indeed, a delay is not denial..."

bisiiio:

"Her energy. God bless your home mama."

alhaji_banky:

"50!!!....wowww. go girl you absolutely look gorgeous."

omaaezebude:

"I love how happy she is, may it be permanent. This is so beautiful. wishing them happy married life."

adasomorin:

"I love happy endings. Congratulations to her. May God who brought her this far and gave her JOY continue to keep her."

momentwithsandrao:

"Wow, this is so beautiful, may all the beautiful hearts out there who deserve beautiful things like this find love. wishing the newlywed a happy marriage life."

