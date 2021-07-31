Nollywood actor, Emeka Okoye, recently took to his Instagram page to announce the news of his wedding to his partner

Okoye who is popular for his role as Papa Pepe in the fame series Jenifa's Diary, posted a prewedding photo with his woman

Congratulatory messages have since poured in for the actor whose Instagram page boasts of over 22,000 followers

Wedding bells are ringing for talented Nollywood actor, Emeka Okoye, as he is set to walk down the aisle with the love of his life.

The actor is set to wed his woman. Photo credit: @emekaokoye14

Source: Instagram

The actor who gained fame for his role in Jenifa's Dairy posed for a beautiful photo with his bride-to-be as both donned traditional wears.

Sharing the photo, he captioned:

"To God who makes everything perfect. #CHYMAZI2021 is the hashtag. Bless you all ❤️"

See photo below:

Source: Legit