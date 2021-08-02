Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has got her loyal fans and followers anticipating on social media

The mother of one excitedly stated that she can't explain the way her family members make her love life

Nigerians showered prayers on Toyin's family as many noted that they look happy and beautiful

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently shared a lovely video on her social media page. The video revealed her beautiful stepdaughter Temitope sitting and playing beside her son Ireoluwa who had a big smile on his face.

Toyin Abraham gushes over her family on social media. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham and her sweet family

The video also revealed actor Kolawole Ajeyemi playing with their son. The short clip was full of laughter.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Toyin wished her fans and followers a happy new month. She then stated that she just can't explain the way her husband, her stepdaughter and her son make her love life.

The film star got her community members anticipating by telling them that the month of August is going to be exciting as she has a big announcement to make about her son.

Watch the cute video below:

Reactions trail post

bollyfikky:

"Very cute boy."

wangaraufoods:

"Soo beautiful. Happy birthday in advance to Ireoluwa."

omobolanle__17:

"May you continue to have every reason to be happy."

tbabytundey:

"See ur daughter glowing, Ire happy baby."

omotolaadeyemi29:

"You won't weep over any of them."

omotolahot:

"This Family is the best..sis Toyin u are just too lucky..can't love u less."

Family goals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham was spotted in an adorable video displaying love and affection towards the two "men" in her life, her husband and her son.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, Toyin could be seen kissing her hubby and showing how fast her son is growing.

The actress' son, Ire, was seen playing ball in the room as his parents displayed affection towards each other.

Source: Legit.ng