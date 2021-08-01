Korra Obidi is set to become a mother for the second time according to a recent post she shared on Instagram

The abroad-based dance posted a cute video in which she showed off her baby bump while her daughter and husband touched it

In the caption, she called on people who wanted her to have a baby boy, to commence prayers to as to have their wishes come true

These are beautiful times for Korra Obidi and her family as she is expecting another child with her white husband, Justin Dean.

Obidi made the announcement with a cute video. Photo credit: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

The singer and dancer took to her Instagram page to make the announcement with a totally adorable video in which she showed off her 9-week-old baby bump.

In the video, Obidi's husband and daughter are seen touching and kissing the cute baby bump.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"Shakara don start part 2 Team Baby boy, start firing prayers now o Team baby girl. We are Vhere. Amen #9weekspregnant"

Watch video below:

Reactions

Congratulatory messages have since poured it for the popular dancer.

Check out some comments by celebrities and fans below:

adesuaetomi:

"Congratulations darlinggggg."

redvigor:

"Awwwww❤️"

kemz_mama:

"Awwww congratulations "

la_doosh:

"Congrats korra the video is soo beautiful."

yemisifancy:

"Awww... Congratulations hun ❤️"

dareynow:

"Congratulations "

aramidemusic:

"Congratulations dear❤️"

