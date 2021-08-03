BBNaija Niyi Lawal's beautiful wife recently shared an adorable video on social media that has got people gushing

The mother of one urged Nigerians to help her husband stay in the house till the last day of the reality show

The gorgeous oyinbo woman noted that their son keeps her busy, hence, the BBNaija star doesn't have to come home soon

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star Niyi Lawal has the full backing of his beautiful oyinbo wife as he competes with other housemates to win the N90m grand prize.

The father of one and three others have been put up for possible eviction and his wife took to their TikTok account to canvass for votes for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

BBNaija Niyi's wife canvasses for votes for him. Photos: @thelawalfamily, @theniyilawal

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

BBNaija Niyi's wife wants him to remain in the house

In the video, the beautiful woman was spotted carrying her son in her arms as she appeals to her followers to help her husband stay in the BBNaija house.

Appreciating people for their support so far, Niyi's wife said it means a lot to her. According to her, their son keeps her busy, hence, her husband can stay in the house and have fun.

Watch the cute video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

loveth_arena:

"Awwww bcos of this video, I will give him all my votes."

omasleek2015:

"The boy looks so much like his dad but has his mom complexion."

ms_krystabella:

"Chai this is a tough one. I don’t want Beatrice home yet."

meldy_official:

"No wonder Niyi don wash him hand comot for anything that has to do with shipping in the house. mama you look good."

mss_precious:

"Omo for this I will vote."

amafitshapewear:

"Ah, are they not missing him? Anyways, Niyi is cool, he deserves to stay in the house."

i_am__busola:

"Yes ooo we don vote paaa."

jolamakeovers:

"Make I go vote for niyi abeg, I love love."

off2bed_collectives:

"Very decent man, he doesn’t even partake in the truth or dare game cos he respects his wife. maybe because he didn’t marry a Nigerian woman sha!"

chicyezeh:

"Aww giving him some votes."

It won't work this year

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sammie and Angel were spotted on the bed discussing when the young man suddenly burst into tears.

Sammie then covered his face with his duvet as he shed tears. Angel was heard pacifying him with encouraging words.

Jackie B later walked in and Angel signalled to her that Sammie was crying. Together, both women laid beside Angel to show him support.

Nigerians were, however, convinced that Sammie's tears is a strategy for him to gain their sympathy. According to many, it is too early to start crying.

Source: Legit