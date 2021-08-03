Death is inevitable and even though everyone knows that we will all end up leaving one day, the rude announcement of someone's death is always met with surprise, shock and intense grief in some cases.

The year 2021 has no doubt been a tough one for many people, particularly in the entertainment and showbiz industry.

Some Nigerian celebrities and other prominent figures have passed away this year, and even till now, some people have not gotten over their demise.

For every time a known person passes away, it is a subtle reminder of how fickle and short life is, hence the constant preaching to be kind and live life to the fullest.

From musicians to Nollywood stars, Legit.ng has put together a list of popular celebrities whose tragic death stirred the internet in July.

These celebrities passed away in July 2021 Photo credit: @racheloniga/@soundsultan/@realalinuhu

Source: Instagram

1. Sound Sultan

The whole of Nigeria was thrown into mourning following the death of the legendary singer at 44. Sound Sultan died on the morning of Sunday, July 11. he was said to have had a battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

2. Zainab Booth

Popular Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu announced the death of the industry's veteran. She reportedly passed away on July 3 after a brief illness.

3. John Lee

The comic actor who had recovered from a stroke fell sick again and unfortunately, didn't make it. A colleague announced the sad news on July 11.

4. Felix Odey

The sad news of the death of veteran highlife musician, Felix Odey, aka Feladey was announced on Thursday, July 29.

He would be remembered for his outstanding contributions and works in the music industry of which is the popular and original signature song of NTA 2 Channel 5.

5. Rachel Oniga

Nollywood recorded another tragedy on July 30 after the sad news of Rachel Oniga's passing hit the internet.

Her family who confirmed the news stated that the actress died after a battle with a heart-related illness.

2baba and Blackface end long time beef in honour of Sound Sultan

Even in death, legendary singer Sound Sultan is a peacemaker. Friends and colleagues organised a night of tribute for the late singer and it brought together Plantashun Boiz for the first time in years.

2baba and Blackface were spotted at the event and they interacted with each other.

Videos from the event showed the moment 2baba, Blackface, and Faze were on stage while Eddie Lawani talked about how the breakup of the group made him cry.

Source: Legit