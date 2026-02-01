The United States had warned travellers about rising security threats in Nigeria, citing terrorism, kidnapping, and armed gangs as major risks

Officials explained that terrorists continued to plot attacks in public areas, often working with local gangs to expand their reach

The advisory stressed that all regions carried significant danger, with some states facing even higher risks

The United States had issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed gangs, and inconsistent health care services.

Officials reported that all locations in Nigeria carried significant security risks, with some states facing higher threats than others.

The advisory stated that travellers should not visit the following areas:

- Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and northern Adamawa states due to terrorism and kidnapping.

- Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara states due to kidnapping.

- Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states (except Port Harcourt) due to crime, kidnapping, and armed gangs.

Terrorist attacks in public areas

Authorities explained that terrorists continued plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria. They reported that these groups often worked with local gangs to expand their reach and could strike with little or no warning. \

The advisory listed public areas where attacks were often planned:

1. Shopping centres and malls

2. Markets

3. Hotels

4. Places of worship

5. Restaurants and bars

6. Schools

7. Government buildings

8. Transportation hubs

9. Public places where crowds gather

Terrorist targets in Northeast Nigeria

Officials highlighted that terrorist groups in the Northeast frequently targeted:

- Humanitarian camps

- Security forces

- Churches and mosques

- Schools

- Government buildings

- Entertainment venues

- Road travellers

"Civil unrest and armed gangs are active in parts of Southern Nigeria. This is especially true in the Niger Delta and Southeast regions. Armed crime and gangs are common in the area. Crimes include kidnapping and assaults on Nigerian security services. Violent crime is common in the country. This includes armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage-taking, roadside banditry. Kidnappings for ransom happen often. They primarily target dual national citizens visiting Nigeria and U.S. citizens perceived as wealthy. Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads," US government said.

The advisory stressed that Nigeria remained a high-risk destination. It warned that terrorist groups and armed gangs posed serious threats to both locals and foreigners. Travellers were urged to read the entire advisory before considering any trip to the country.

Terrorists relocate to new places after US air strikes

Legit.ng earlier reported that there were indications that suspected terrorists in northern Nigeria had begun relocating following missile strikes carried out by the United States of America on the night of December 25. Credible community leaders told media that they noticed movements as hoodlums migrated in small numbers after the Christmas Day attacks.

President Donald Trump announced on December 25 that the US military carried out deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in northwestern Nigeria. The federal government confirmed the strike, stating that it had given support to the US and that the attacks were directed at targeted areas being used by terrorists.

