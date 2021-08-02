The news about Fetty Wap's daughter's death was revealed by her mother on social media on Sunday

In a touching post, Turquoise urged her fans to send some love to her deceased child through a message

Reports indicate the child might have died back in June, but the family chose to keep the news private

Famous US rapper Fetty Wap and his family are mourning the loss of his daughter Lauren Maxwell.

The young girl is believed to have died at the tender age of four, but word on the exact cause of death is still unknown.

The news of her demise was shared by the deceased's mother Turquoise Miami, on Instagram, who posted a GIF of Lauren swimming with a touching caption.

She wrote:

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “I love you LAUREN ”because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

According to Daily Mail, Fetty, born Willie Junior Maxwell, has six kids with five different women. Lauren is the fifth child.

According to People, while the news was just revealed, the young one is believed to have passed away in late June.

The rapper did a show earlier in Miami and dedicated it to the little one with a message and photo on his Instagram.

Daily Mail also reports Turquoise once complained about Fetty failing to pay child support for Lauren for about two years.

This also happens to be the second loss in a year in Fetty's life after losing his brother in October 2020, which affected him greatly.

