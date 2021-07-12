A Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye has expressed heartbreak at the loss of a colleague called John Lee

The film star shared the sad news on his official Instagram page on Sunday, July 11, to the shock of many Nigerians

John Lee reportedly recovered from a stroke but fell sick again and unfortunately, the actor didn’t make it

The second half of 2021 has got Nigerians asking questions especially with the death of prominent celebrities.

Recently, Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye announced the passing of his colleague Mbakwe popularly called John Lee.

Nollywood actor John Lee is dead. Photos: @emekaokoye14, @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Emeka Okoye pays tribute to John Lee

According to Emeka, his deceased colleague recently recovered from a stroke only to fall ill again and unfortunately, he didn’t make it.

Emeka said he heard of John's demise before his birthday but he couldn’t come to terms that he died without fulfilling his dreams based on their last discussions about their careers.

According to the film star, celebrities go through a lot but fans believe they are immune to life's challenges.

God have mercy on us

The deaths in the second half of the year have got people asking questions. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions to John Lee's death below:

victoria.arisa:

"What’s happening in this second half of the year with death? Me and my household and friends will not mourn, Amen. R.I.P sir."

rae_baykah:

"What’s happening death everywhere God come to our aid."

callmeterez:

"The entertainment industry needs to hold prayer and fasting. This is too much."

mz_chinnique:

"Lord have mercy oooo."

iamprincess__official:

"What is going on???"

kamsi_yochukwu:

"I think rapture has started and heaven is slowly picking their candidates."

j_boy86:

"The rate at which people are dying recently is alarming. God have mercy on us."

hair_republic_10:

"Better repent now life is unpredictable."

