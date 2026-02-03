MasterPlace Mission defends Pastor Komaiya over fake sermon clips online

MasterPlace Global Mission has raised serious concerns over what it describes as a coordinated attack on Pastor Korede Komaiya

The organisation accused bloggers of deliberately clipping out 3–5 second snippets from hours of archived messages, and publishing them to destroy the pastor's reputation

Social media users challenged the ministry's claims, with many Nigerians asking the church to release full sermon videos instead of blaming bloggers for taking statements out of context

MasterPlace Global Mission has raised an alarm over what it described as a deliberate campaign of doctored sermon clips being circulated online to misrepresent Pastor Korede Komaiya and provoke public backlash against him

The ministry explained that fragments of his teachings are being clipped out of context, merged with unrelated statements, and pushed across social platforms to create false impressions.

According to the organisation, Pastor Komaiya only trends when these manipulated clips surface, often portraying him as saying things he never intended.

They described the practice as deliberate media manipulation rather than journalism or accountability, claiming that bloggers and online platforms comb through archived sermons, isolate a few seconds, and publish them without context to provoke outrage against the pastor.

The statement further stated that Pastor Korede Komaiya has built a respected reputation over decades, especially in Warri and across Nigeria, where he is known for disciplined teaching, sound doctrine, and practical success values.

The church said Komaiya's ministry has been free from scandal, with thousands testifying to financial, spiritual, and moral transformation through his work.

They said the sudden flood of negative narratives on social media is troubling, given his longstanding record.

The church emphasised that the issue goes beyond one pastor, pointing to a wider problem of unchecked social media manipulation that can destroy reputations within seconds.

It urged Nigerians to verify full sermons before forming opinions, called on bloggers to uphold integrity, and appealed to government authorities to take social media regulation more seriously.

Despite the attacks, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transforming lives and teaching Kingdom principles, insisting that no edited clip can erase years of impact.

Nigerians react to the press statement

@eduking1 said:

"No amount of full sermon, if you like make it 1000hrs would justify the statement you make Pst K 'I will never follow a poor pastor'. A simple apology would do rather than these press statements."

@mcojb commented:

"In my opinion, if person cut 3seconds of ur video to push narrative, you sef post 2mins of the full message so your true followers will see and understand the full message meaning. Ire o."

@royal2010 said:

"I have listened to your messages,you were wrong sir. Humble yourself and stop saying things at variance with the scripture. There are things that can't be taken out of the sermons like"

@ranmolt wrote:

"Let's say the first one was AI but these second one where you said Jesus died of poverty, if he has money, he wouldn't have died lenu omo Christeni. It is well. Play the full video clip."

@regcares reacted:

"My concern is most of this short clips are being released by same media team of the church to get all attention and trend yet blame many when everything is taking out of context. Please let us learn to do better."

@esteem01_ said:

"So embarrassing. KK should work on His sermons not only on social media. He was invited to my church last year and everything about the sermon wasn't sitting well with my spirit, he said something that I knew would trend on social media. Boom, daybreak it had circulated everywhere on the media."

Pastor Abel Damina criticises Komaiya's teachings

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Pastor Abel Damina strongly criticised Pastor Korede Komaiya after a video surfaced online showing Komaiya declaring that he would never follow a poor pastor.

Damina accused Komaiya of promoting greed and materialism, describing the statement as evidence of a mindset still battling poverty.

He argued that wealth should not be the measure of spiritual leadership and warned that such prosperity-driven teachings disgrace the pulpit.

The confrontation escalated as Damina explained that scripture values integrity above wealth, emphasising that it is better to be poor and truthful than to mislead congregations.

