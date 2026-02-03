A young Nigerian lady has recounted a horrific experience she had at her residence in the early hours of the morning

According to the lady, she had woken up to a rustling sound, only to see the tail of a snake on her bed where she had laid her head

However, she mentioned what had helped her in that scary situation and prevented the dreadful snake from biting her

A Nigerian lady recently shared details of a terrifying ordeal she witnessed at her home in the early hours of the morning.

The frightening incident left many netizens disturbed, as it exposed the unexpected danger that can lurk in one's own space.

Lady narrates the encounter with a snake that climbed her bed at past midnight. Photo credit: @ifunanyaAz32917/X, Dlewis33/ Getty Images.

Lady shares scary experience with snake

Identified as @ifunanyaAz32917 on X, the lady shared her harrowing experience, which occurred last November.

She was awoken by a strange noise around 1 am and was shocked to see the tail of a snake on her bed, near her head.

The snake had slithered across her bed, and she credited the 'mercy and protection of God' for preventing it from striking.

In her post, she expressed gratitude to God for escaping the potentially deadly encounter unharmed.

She said:

"I had a horrific experience last year in November. Around 1 am, a rustling sound abruptly woke me only for me to see the tail of a snake on my bed like where I laid my head. It literally passed there. It is by the mercy and protection of God that I wasn't bitten by the snake."

Lady shares how a snake climbed her bed at 1 am. Photo credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment/ Getty Images.

Reactions as lady shares experience with snake

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Luna Moon said:

"Wait first, Do y’all often leave your doors and windows unlocked or what?? I’m curious to know how to start preventing in ways i can cuz we have killed 3 snakes in my compound within 6 years. There is a farm behind our house."

Bizzy reacted:

"Lol. So those that snakes bit doesn't have the mercy of God?Africans!!!"

Cornelius said:

"I had a near death experience during my university days. I thank God till today. I was really scared of entering the room. After killing the first one, we didn’t know there was another one hiding. Until we started hearing a sound that's not the usual hissing. Omo see another cobra oo".

MBJ said:

"RIP to Nanyah. Rushed to hospital but no anti-venom available. This is the reality here. Most people cannot identify a harmless grass snake from a spitting cobra in seconds, especially when panicked. Dry season forces snakes indoors looking for water and shade. If a snake enters your space and you have a safe way to eliminate the threat, do it. Your life comes first. Stay safe out there."

Thy Burning said:

"I understand the fear, especially with poor access to anti-venom. But killing should really be a last resort. Staying far away and calling trained help where possible is still the safest option."

Ejike added:

"I get your point, personal safety has to come first, especially where help is far away. Misidentifying a snake can be deadly, so caution over confidence makes sense. If escape or professional help is possible, that’s always the safest route."

