Nigeria Immigration Service warned Nigerians about fake recruitment websites circulating online

NIS confirmed that only the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board handled the ongoing recruitment exercise

Applicants were advised to use only the official CDCFIB portal and disregard all unauthorised links

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a public warning to Nigerians regarding fake recruitment websites claiming to conduct applications for the 2026 recruitment exercise.

The agency emphasised that only the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) is authorised to manage the ongoing recruitment process.

Immigration Issues Public Notice Over New Recruitment: "Applicants Who Have Applied"

A statement from NIS via X read:

“The attention of the general public is drawn to the circulation of fake websites purporting to conduct recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service. Applicants are advised that the only ongoing recruitment exercise is being conducted by the CDCFIB.”

Official portal for applications

Applicants are urged to seek information exclusively from the official CDCFIB recruitment portal: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

NIS warned that any other recruitment portal, link, or advertisement circulating outside the official process is unauthorised and should be ignored.

NIS: Public advised to exercise caution

The agency cautioned that several fake portals, some of which request personal information or payment, are currently being circulated online.

“Applicants should only rely on official channels to avoid falling victim to scams. Any recruitment portal outside the official CDCFIB portal is fake,” the statement added.

The warning comes amid growing concern about fraudulent recruitment activities targeting job seekers in Nigeria, particularly in government agencies.

NIS called on members of the public to report suspicious websites to the service to prevent exploitation of unsuspecting applicants.

NIS dismisses fake recruitment in 2025

Earlier, NIS dismissed a viral post circulating on Facebook claiming that the Service has launched a new recruitment exercise for 2025. The post, which advertised openings for 3,000 personnel officers and provided a suspicious application link, has been described as fake and misleading.

The NIS said its attention was drawn to the fake announcement after it began spreading rapidly across several social media platforms, especially Facebook. In a statement via X on Wednesday, December 10, a spokesperson for the Service confirmed that no such recruitment is being conducted, describing the post as “a deliberate attempt to mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.”

According to the Service, the claim is entirely fabricated and did not originate from any official NIS communication channel.

NIS says recruitment claim is false

In a statement shared on its verified platforms, the Service urged Nigerians to disregard the information completely.

“This is false. The public is advised to ignore, avoid engaging, and report the page immediately,” the statement read.

The NIS stressed that recruitment announcements are made only through approved government platforms, not anonymous social media pages circulating unverified links.

2025 recruitment: CDCFIB releases new important notice

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has issued a fresh public notice warning applicants to disregard a circulating document claiming to announce the next stage of its 2025 recruitment exercise.

In a statement released by the Board, CDCFIB clarified that the memo making the rounds, purportedly inviting shortlisted candidates for physical screening and document verification, is fake and did not emanate from the Board.

The Board added that it does not communicate recruitment decisions through unofficial emails, social media forwards, or third-party websites. According to the Board, no dates have been approved for physical screening or document verification for the 2025 recruitment exercise.

