Former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has challenged the interim forfeiture order secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against his properties

He told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the assets were acquired through “legitimate and lawful means” and had been duly declared in his Code of Conduct Bureau forms

His legal team argued that the EFCC obtained the order by “suppression of material facts and misrepresentation,” insisting the properties were backed by verifiable streams of income

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the properties listed for forfeiture by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were acquired through "legitimate and lawful means."

He maintained that his assets had been duly declared in his forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), TribuneOnline reported.

EFCC interim order disputed

In a motion filed on his behalf by Joseph Daudu, SAN, Malami alleged that the EFCC obtained the interim forfeiture order by “suppression of material facts and misrepresentation.”

He argued that the streams of income and profits generated from his businesses over the years sufficiently demonstrated the legitimacy of the acquisitions.

Declared sources of income

Court documents revealed that Malami declared several sources of income, including:

• ₦374,630,900 from salaries, estacodes, severance allowances and others.

• ₦574,073,000 from disposed assets.

• ₦10,017,382,684 turnover from businesses.

• ₦2,522,000,000 loans to businesses.

• ₦958,000,000 received as traditional gifts from personal friends.

• ₦509,880,000 realised from the launch of his book Contemporary Issues on Nigerian Law and Practice, Thorny Terrains in Traversing the Nigerian Justice Sector: My Travails and Triumphs.

Properties in dispute

Malami is seeking to vacate the interim order against three of the 57 properties listed by the EFCC. These include:

• Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, purchased on July 31, 2019.

• A Bedroom Duplex and Boys Quarters at No.12, Yalinga Street, Wuse II, Abuja, bought in October 2018 for ₦150 million.

• ADC Kadi Malami Foundation Building, acquired for ₦56 million.

His counsel argued that property No. 48 was held in trust for the estate of his late father, Kadi Malami.

Court proceedings and adjournment

Justice Emeka Nwite had, on January 6, 2026, ordered the temporary forfeiture of 57 properties suspected to be linked to unlawful activities.

The EFCC was directed to publish the order in a national daily, allowing interested parties 14 days to show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited.

However, Malami urged the court to dismiss the suit, describing it as “an assault on his fundamental right to property, his presumption of innocence and his right to live in peace with his family.” His application, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/20/2026, was filed on January 26, 2026.

The matter was adjourned to January 27 for a compliance report but could not proceed as the case was not listed, having been heard during the vacation period. The file was remitted to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

Malami, who served under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, is currently facing a money laundering charge brought by the EFCC.

He is also being held in custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged offence related to terrorism financing.

Malami’s legal team argues the EFCC misrepresented facts to secure the order against his properties. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami/x

