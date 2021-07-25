History was recently made at the night of tribute ceremony organised for the late legendary singer Sound Sultan

Former Plantashun Boiz group was spotted together on the stage for the first time in years after they broke up

2baba and Blackface were seen interacting with each other as they sang past hit songs to eulogise their late friend

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Even in death, legendary singer Sound Sultan is a peacemaker.

Friends and colleagues organised a night of tribute for the late singer and it brought together Plantashun Boiz for the first time in years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

2baba and Blackface end their long time beef at Sound Sultan's night of tribute. Photos: @videowheelstv

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Plantashun Boiz reunite

2baba and Blackface were spotted at the event and they interacted with each other.

Videos from the event showed the moment 2baba, Blackface, and Faze were on stage and an older man talked about how the breakup of the group made him cry.

While he was talking, 2baba who stood near Blackface greeted Faze who stood at the other end. Later he gently hit Blackface on the chest to greet him. Blackface also hit him back.

2baba's arm was also spotted on the shoulder of Blackface before they were asked by the older man to settle their beef. The group also went on to sing some of the past hit songs in honour of their late friend Sultan.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

kunlereal:

"This is Beautiful... All blackface wanted was Love. I hope he doesn’t take us back and be disturbing us again after this, One love."

adeyemi20151:

"Black face wey I dey see so never still forgive ooo."

sulantoo50:

"God! Blackface get mad vocals always."

ovie_isoko:

"You guys should Help Black face now. not when something happens to him you all will be posting him. help him now that he is here."

real_shregg:

"Let blackface smoKe finish him go remember 2face matter again."

juliet_official__:

"Black face head go soon touch again if him don smoke expired igbo."

ada_corner:

"We need an album from the TRIO. Welldone."

Sound Sultan goes home

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer died in the US and a burial service was conducted for him in New Jersey.

The family of the late singer, his friends, and singer Olamide were spotted dressed in black outfits as they mourn Sultan's sudden passing.

His wife Farida was completely heartbroken as she witnessed the burial of her loving husband. The mother of three was spotted between two women who held her arms as she looked on.

Source: Legit