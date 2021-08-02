There is no denying that the renewed interest of the United States (US)'s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to further investigate allegations on Ramon Abbas (Hushpuppi) following the Abba Kyari angle is denting Nigeria's image.

A lot of concerned Nigerians on Facebook have expressed their displeasure with the incriminating saga which is portraying the nation in a bad light.

In fact, for many, citizens diaspora will bear much of the brunt of the shameful issue because the probe is being conducted in the US which is home to a teeming Nigerian population.

Many Nigerians believe that the FBI probe is bad for Nigeria's reputation (Photo: Hushpuppi, Abba Kyari)

Persons who share this opinion believe that foreign nations will become more scared of citizens as they will see almost all Nigerians in their lands as potential criminals.

To make matter worse, others say America now have a tangible reason to suspect and distrust Nigeria's security system and personnel, since a serving deputy commissioner of police like Kyari is occupying a prominent place on its watchlist.

However, some other persons feel this will have an impact only on those travelling to the US, not on Nigerians who are already residing there.

Others joking say citizens in foreign lands have the option of changing their nationality to escape the shame.

IGP recommends suspension of DCP Abba Kyari over FBI indictment

Meanwhile, Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), had recommended the immediate suspension of Kyari, the head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from the service, pending the outcome of ongoing internal investigations involving him.

In a statement issued by the IGP, through the Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, a commissioner of police, and sent to Info@corp.legit.ng, Baba noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

He noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF special investigation panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against DCP Abba Kyari without interference.

Source: Legit.ng