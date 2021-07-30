Funke Akindele-Bello recently took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts about working hard

In the post, the actress and filmmaker revealed that she sometimes wishes she could stop working and just have money to spend

She, however, concluded by stating that she would never give up even when she feels like it as the hustle is real

Talented Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello is unarguably one of the most hardworking celebrities in Nigeria.

However, even hardworking people get tired of the work and often wish for respite like the actress did in a recent Instagram Story post.

Never give up

The mother of two expressed in the post that she wished she could stop working and just have money to spend but, she later revealed she has no plans of giving up.

In her words:

"I wish I can stop working and just have money to be spending. The hustle is real!! You have to go for it!! I must not give up even when I feel like."

The actress talked about never giving up. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Hubby appreciation post

Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skills, was very popular as a musician and producer before he delved into filmmaking full-time.

He recently took to social media with a throwback of a song he wrote in 2004, which was produced by Mavin boss, Don Jazzy.

The actress shared a video of her husband vibing to the song on her page and took to the caption to pen beautiful things about him.

